Tata Communications - Kaleyra Acquisition To Accelerate Growth: Motilal Oswal
A good acquisition at a reasonable price.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Communications Ltd. has announced the acquisition of U.S.-listed communications platform-as-a-service player Kaleyra Inc. at an enterprise value of $250 million. Here are the key highlights of the transaction:
Acquisition of Kaleyra, being top five CPaaS player at an enterprise value of $250 million implying enterprise value/sales and enterprise value/Ebitda of 0.8 times/13 times on CY22 seems a good acquisition at a reasonable price.
This should accelerate growth which has been a key hurdle for Tata Communication given Kaleyra’s complimenting portfolio in U.S./Europe and CPaaS vertical being a fast growing vertical in the enterprise telecom market with $12 billion market size and 25% compound annual growth rate.
But near term investments in capex and opex, may dilute Ebitda margin guidance of 23-25% further after Switch acquisition and also increase capex to ~$600 million.
Sustained improvement in earnings growth visibility will be vital for valuation rerating.
