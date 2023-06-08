Tata Communications - Aims Two Times Data Revenue By FY27: ICICI Securities
The Switch has a huge opportunity to unlock.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Communications Ltd. has shared an upbeat revenue growth outlook for FY23-27E in its investor meet (on June 7, 2023). The company expects its data revenue to grow by two times to Rs 280 billion by FY27 at a revenue compound annual growth rate of 18%.
This will be driven by less than 35% growth in its digital services revenue during the same period, and its mix will rise to more than 50%. This is a significant acceleration in digital services revenue growth versus 19% in the past three years, and data revenue growth which was under 10%.
It expects international revenue to grow faster where it has good lead indicators. Despite the rise in low margin digital services, company anticipates Ebitda margin to be stable at 23-25%, with return on capital employed more than 25%.
We believe acceleration in revenue may start showing in the next 12-18 months as the company reaps benefits of the rise in execution of order wins, and international business starts firing.
We are yet to factor The Switch acquisition in our estimates, and our data revenue growth forecast is conservative at 12% over FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.