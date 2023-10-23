Tata Communication Q2 Review - Mixed Performance With Digital Segment Driving Growth Momentum: Yes Securities

Tata Communication Ltd. reported mixed performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was as per expectation; while Ebitda margin was below expectation. It reported sequential revenue growth of 2.2% QoQ, led by increase in the data revenue by 2.1% QoQ.

Voice revenue declined by 18.1% YoY, inline with trend. There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin (down 62 basis points QoQ) led by increase in network costs. Reported profit after tax decreased by 41.9% QoQ to Rs 2.2 billion, on account of lower other income for the quarter.

Net debt increased by Rs 9.6 bilion QoQ to Rs 69.6 billion. We expect the voice business to continue to decline as per the industry trend; while data segment, especially the digital segment would continue to drive the overall performance of Tata Communications.

Data core connectivity is expected to grow around mid single digit YoY. Private 5G related capex going ahead should also drive opportunities for the company. Ebitda margin will be under pressure in near term as it integrates Kaleyra, a communication platform as a service player.