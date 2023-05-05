Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Review - Higher Soda Ash Realisation Continues To Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Operating performance in line with our expectations.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported total revenue of Rs 44.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 44.6 billion) in Q4 FY23, up 27% YoY. Ebitda margin expanded 300 bps YoY to 21.9% (estimate: 22.5%) due to lower raw material costs, employee expenses, and power and fuel expenses as a percentage of sales.
Ebitda stood at Rs 9.65 billion (our estimate: Rs 10 billion), up 47% YoY. Adjusted profit after tax was up 54% YoY at Rs 7.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 5 billion).
Basic chemistry revenue/Ebit grew 32%/70% YoY to Rs 38.2 billion/Rs 8.8 billion and Ebit margins expanded 520 bps YoY/160 bps QoQ to 22.9%.
Specialty products revenue grew 4% YoY to Rs 5.9 billion and the operating loss widened to Rs 930 million from Rs 240 million in Q4 FY22.
For India standalone/Tata Chemicals North America/Tata Chemicals Europe Holdings Ltd./TCAHL, revenue rose 17%/51%/23%/22% YoY to Rs 13 billion/Rs 16.5 billion/Rs 7.1 billion/Rs 2.1 billion while Ebitda margins were down 5%/up 2.5%/up 24.7%/up 8.7% at 19.9%/27.7%/31.8%/43.8%, led by better realisations and a stable cost environment.
For FY23, revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax increased 33%/66%/85% YoY Rs 168 billion/ Rs 38.2 billion/Rs 23.4 billion.
Net debt as of March 2023 stood at ~Rs 39 billion, down 6% from March 2022, primarily due to the prepayment of debt $155 million in overseas units during the year (Rs 12.5 billion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.