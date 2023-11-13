Tata Chemicals Q2 Results Review - Weak Operating Performance Across Regions, Excluding The US: Motilal Oswal

Tata Chemicals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 consolidated Ebitda declined 11% YoY, primarily due to subdued operating performance in India, Kenya, and the UK.

Tata Chemicals' operating performance weakened due to lower realisations in India and Kenya, coupled with a 20% and 16% YoY decline in soda ash volumes in the UK and Kenya, respectively.

We cut our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates by 12%/8% due to unfavorable demand-supply dynamics persisting in the global soda ash industry and continued pricing pressure across regions.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 920.