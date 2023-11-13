Tata Chemicals Q2 Results Review - Weak Operating Performance Across Regions, Excluding The US: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Chemicals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 consolidated Ebitda declined 11% YoY, primarily due to subdued operating performance in India, Kenya, and the UK.
Tata Chemicals' operating performance weakened due to lower realisations in India and Kenya, coupled with a 20% and 16% YoY decline in soda ash volumes in the UK and Kenya, respectively.
We cut our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates by 12%/8% due to unfavorable demand-supply dynamics persisting in the global soda ash industry and continued pricing pressure across regions.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 920.
