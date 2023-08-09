Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Review - Mixed-Bag Performance Across Geographies: Motilal Oswal

Tata Chemicals Ltd.’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda grew 6%/3% YoY, primarily driven by higher realization in U.S. and UK.

However, volumes across geographies were impacted by a slowdown in soda ash demand. U.S./UK/Kenya/India soda volumes declined by 6%/12%/34%/8% YoY.

We maintain our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates. We retain our 'Neutral' rating with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,070.