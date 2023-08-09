Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Review - Mixed-Bag Performance Across Geographies: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Chemicals Ltd.’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda grew 6%/3% YoY, primarily driven by higher realization in U.S. and UK.
However, volumes across geographies were impacted by a slowdown in soda ash demand. U.S./UK/Kenya/India soda volumes declined by 6%/12%/34%/8% YoY.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates. We retain our 'Neutral' rating with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,070.
Highlights from the management commentary
During the quarter, Soda ash prices were adversely impacted by delayed purchases due to expected new supplies from Inner Mongolia, China, along with a slowdown in the Chinese economy and a softening in industrial production in developed economies.
Chinese supply currently came on stream is ~1.5 million metric tonne and by the end of next year, the management expects ~3 mmt capacity to come on stream in China. Also, global soda net addition was ~2.2 mmt (including demand fall by ~1 mmt). The management expects that the demand-supply scenario will normalize after this additional supply is absorbed in the next 15-18 months.
In U.S., domestic contracts are on an annual basis; however, exports are a mix of annual and quarterly contracts. The management has indicated that in case of huge soda ash price erosion, Tata Chemicals will have to revise its contract.
Capex: The ongoing capacity expansion is on track, with the Bicarb capacity expansion of 70 kilo tonnes per annum to be completed by H1 FY24 end and the balance 185 ktpa Soda Ash to be completed by FY24 end. As of June 2023, total capex stood at Rs 22 billion (Rs 4.3 billion spent in Q1 FY24), and the company targets to spend Rs 7 billion by March 2024.
