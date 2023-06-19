Tata Chemicals - Bullish On Long Term Growth In Soda Ash Demand: Nirmal Bang
We expect robust OCF aiding Tata Chemicals in reducing net debt from Rs 41.48 bn to Rs 14.87bn in FY24E, turn net cash by FY25E.
Nirmal Bang Report
In this report, we have summarised takeaways from Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s FY23 annual report/management discussion and analysis. The management comments in the annual report are positive about future outlook for Soda Ash demand growth, with India expected to enjoy double the global growth projected at 3% per annum.
The new segments like Solar Glass for PV cells and Lithium Carbonate are likely to grow faster than industry and increase their share in Soda Ash consumption from 11% to 20% by CY30.
Tata Chemicals India business is likely to enjoy a 23% compound annual growth rate in Soda Ash volume over FY23-FY25 and implies 4.4% CAGR in overall soda ash volume for Tata Chemicals.
This is based on its 0.23 million tpa Soda Ash expansion (including first phase of 45 kilo tonnes per annum already completed) expected by H2 FY24.
The Bicarb expansion slated for completion in H1 FY24 and the 45 ktpa new Soda Ash capacity should also aid volume growth in FY24E. The management aims to invest future cash flows in expanding Soda Ash (across India/U.S./Kenya) as well as Bicarb and Silica capacities in India.
