Tarsons Products Q2 Results Review - A Decent Quarterly Show; Margin Improves Sequentially: ICICI Securities

Tarsons Products Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance was ahead of our expectations. On a YoY basis, excessive inventory in system and overheads of new plants have been keeping growth and margins under a check, though Q2 performance has improved sequentially (revenue up 6% and Ebitda margin up 420 basis points QoQ).

Through new launches and acquisitions, the company is aiming to improve its presence globally (35% of Q2 revenue). The company is spreading its wings in niche areas such as cell culture and is adding two new plants at Panchla and Amta (both in West Bengal) which may double its capacity by CY24E.

We raise our FY24E earning per share by 2% and maintain estimates for FY25E.

We raise our recommendation to 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 590 at 22 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.