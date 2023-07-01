Tarsons Products - Near Term Visibility A Concern; Long Term Drivers Intact: Nirmal Bang
Capex for new plants on track.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We visited Tarsons Products Ltd.’s Jangalpur and Panchla plants in Kolkata besides meeting the management to understand the company's future growth prospects.
The company is a dominant player in the production of plastic labware in India with a wide range of end users in multiple industries. Tarsons Products has more than 1,700 stock keeping units across 300 plus product categories. It has pan-India distribution through authorized distributors.
Tarsons Products also has presence in 40 plus countries globally in the lucrative Rs 500 billion plastic labware export market (~33% of FY23 revenue) through a mix of branded as well as original design manufacturer sales.
Despite near term challenges due to de-stocking by clients, the management continues to maintain its capex guidance for new plants on the back of expectations of better outlook over the medium to long term.
