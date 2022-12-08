Tarsons Products - Expects The Demand Scenario In Both Domestic, Export Markets To Remain Strong: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of Tarsons Products Ltd. to gain insights into the current business environment and various capex initiatives undertaken by the company.

Tarsons was incorporated in 1983 and has since evolved into a leading Indian company in the plastic labware market, providing an alternative to high-cost imports in an industry historically dominated by global multi national companies. Indian Plasticware market size is ~Rs 12 billion while the global market size is ~Rs 500 billion.

Tarsons has 9-12% market share in the Indian labware market. The company has a pan-India presence through authorised distributors with a diversified product basket of over 1,700 stock keeping units across 300 plus categories.

In terms of end users, the company’s products cater to various sectors, including research organisations, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and others.

In terms of exports (33% of FY22 revenue), the company supplies products to 40 plus countries across both developed markets as well as emerging markets through a blend of branded and original design manufacturer sales.