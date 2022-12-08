Tarsons Products - Expects The Demand Scenario In Both Domestic, Export Markets To Remain Strong: Nirmal Bang
Tarsons has 9-12% market share in the Indian labware market.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted the management of Tarsons Products Ltd. to gain insights into the current business environment and various capex initiatives undertaken by the company.
Tarsons was incorporated in 1983 and has since evolved into a leading Indian company in the plastic labware market, providing an alternative to high-cost imports in an industry historically dominated by global multi national companies. Indian Plasticware market size is ~Rs 12 billion while the global market size is ~Rs 500 billion.
Tarsons has 9-12% market share in the Indian labware market. The company has a pan-India presence through authorised distributors with a diversified product basket of over 1,700 stock keeping units across 300 plus categories.
In terms of end users, the company’s products cater to various sectors, including research organisations, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and others.
In terms of exports (33% of FY22 revenue), the company supplies products to 40 plus countries across both developed markets as well as emerging markets through a blend of branded and original design manufacturer sales.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.