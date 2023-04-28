Tanla Platform Q4 Results Review - Steady Performance In A Seasonally Weak Quarter: Yes Securities
Trubloq processed 83 billion message in Q4 FY23 versus 82 billion message in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Tanla Platform Ltd. reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was below estimates; while Ebitda margin was inline with expectation.
It reported sequential revenue decline of 4.2% QoQ, led by 5.0% QoQ decrease in the revenue of enterprise business and 4.2% QoQ increase in revenue of platform business.
Trubloq processed 83 billion message in Q4 with more than 60% volume market share. There was sequential increase in Ebitda margin(up 253 basis points QoQ) led by improvement in the gross margin of enterprise business. It is a credible play on the rising demand for communications platform as a service solutions across industries for achieving enhanced customer engagement.
Also, increase in smartphone penetration and greater regulatory push towards mandatory SMS alerts would drive CPaaS market. As per industry estimates, the Global CPaaS market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 20% plus from CY20 to CY25E, led by faster adoption of multichannel communication.
The adoption of CPaaS based application-to-person messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments of Tanla Platform.
Rising share of higher margin platform segment would drive Ebitda margin of the company.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.