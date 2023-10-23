Tanla Platform Q2 Review - Robust Performance Supported By Both Enterprise, Platform Segments: Yes Securities

It is a credible play on the rising demand for communication plaftorm as a service solutions across industries for achieving enhanced customer engagement. Also, increase in smartphone penetration and greater regulatory push towards mandatory SMS alerts would drive CPaaS market.

As per industry estimates, the Global CPaaS market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 20% plus from CY20 to CY25E, led by faster adoption of multichannel communication.

The adoption of CPaaS based application to person messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments of Tanla.

Rising share of higher margin platform segment would drive Ebitda margin of the company.

We estimate revenue CAGR of 25.8% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 19.2% over the period.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,382/share based on price/earning of 22 times on FY25E. The stock trades at P/E of 22.5 times/17.0 times on FY24E/FY25E.