Syrma SGS Tech- Well Positioned To Capitalise On Strong Industry Tailwinds: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., over the years, has diversified and expanded its product portfolio, and evolved its operations to provide design and engineering services and original design manufacture services, that cater to various industries, including automotive, healthcare, IT, industrial appliances and consumer products industries.

The company intends to focus on lighting, medical electronics, aerospace and defence industry; which corresponds to its philosophy of high margin and flexible volume business.

The company has increased its customer base through new products and segments, strategic acquisitions and through expanded services offerings. Participation in high-value ODM business drives client engagement and repeated business providing scope for increasing customer’s wallet share and command better margins.

Syrma SGS Technology company is well positioned to capitalise on strong industry tailwinds (Make in India, import substitution, production linked incentive, adoption of China plus one strategy etc.) with its strong research and development, healthy client relationships and foray into new segments.