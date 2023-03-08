Syrma SGS Tech- Well Positioned To Capitalise On Strong Industry Tailwinds: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
The company has increased its customer base through new products and segments, strategic acquisitions etc.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., over the years, has diversified and expanded its product portfolio, and evolved its operations to provide design and engineering services and original design manufacture services, that cater to various industries, including automotive, healthcare, IT, industrial appliances and consumer products industries.
The company intends to focus on lighting, medical electronics, aerospace and defence industry; which corresponds to its philosophy of high margin and flexible volume business.
The company has increased its customer base through new products and segments, strategic acquisitions and through expanded services offerings. Participation in high-value ODM business drives client engagement and repeated business providing scope for increasing customer’s wallet share and command better margins.
Syrma SGS Technology company is well positioned to capitalise on strong industry tailwinds (Make in India, import substitution, production linked incentive, adoption of China plus one strategy etc.) with its strong research and development, healthy client relationships and foray into new segments.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Greenply Industries - Dominant Player In An Industry With Tailwinds: IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.