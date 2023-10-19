Syngene Q2 Results Review - All Eyes On Strength Of FY25 Rebound: Yes Securities

Syngene International Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 turned out to be largely inline quarter with revenue and Ebitda growth along expected lines at +18.5% and +16% YoY respectively.

However, cut in revenue guidance from high teens to mid-teens overshadowed the high teens growth; management expects Q3 to be weaker followed by a rebound in Q4 which traditionally brings strong end to the fiscal.

Slowdown in biotech funding was cited as the key reason behind the cut in guidance though we note that Syngene is the last to be affected while global peers have already flagged off concern in this area earlier in the year.

Company marginally cut capex outlook to $80 million and alluded to strong performances in development and manufacturing services while Zoetis supply run rate is near to its average annual offtake of US$50 million.

We reckon H2 might see ~10-12% YoY rise before potential of a rebound next year; accordingly, we trim FY2024 estimates by 7% while expectation of a revival keep FY2025 earning per share cut limited to 3%.

Given the near term weakness we continue with our 'Sell' rating with a revised target price Rs 590, based on 33 times FY25 EPS (~31 times earlier) as we modulate multiple at a 10% discount to Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Reiterate our view about a strong franchise but valuation likely fully capturing FY25 recovery; faster than expected 19% growth next year can create upside risk to our view.