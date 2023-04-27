Syngene International Q4 Results Review — Well-Rounded Growth, Upbeat Guidance: ICICI Direct
Regulatory approvals from regulated markets for Mangalore facility and continuing traction from Librela manufacturing for Zoetis.
ICICI Direct Report
Syngene International Ltd. posted inline sales with beat on margins
Revenues grew 31.2% YoY to Rs 994.4 crore in Q4 FY23. This was largely driven by its integrated services and execution capabilities, which led to such a robust performance across all its divisions.
On the segmental front, discovery services and its dedicated centres showed steady growth on the back of decent demand. The performance from development services division was supported by repeat orders, which showed increased customer stickiness.
This was on the back of its ability to provide high and on-time service delivery. Synegne's manufacturing services were supported by commercial-scale biologics manufacturing business in partnership with Zoetis.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Regulatory approvals from regulated markets for Mangalore facility (FY24) and continuing traction from Librela manufacturing for Zoetis.
Multiple year extension of Amgen, BMS, Baxter contracts make it well poised to capitalise on growing opportunities globally.
SynVent, Syngene’s Integrated Drug Discovery platform’s ability to expand business from existing clients and attract new clients.
Expansion of Biopharma manufacturing business by commissioning current good manufacturing practices microbial facility and expanding the mammalian cell manufacturing facility.
