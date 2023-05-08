Symphony Q4 Results Review - Weak RoW Revenue Overshadows Strong Domestic Performance: HDFC Securities
The RoW delivered an Ebit loss of Rs 230 million.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
While Symphony Ltd.'s domestic revenue (~70% of consolidated revenue) was in line, sustained weakness in its rest of world portfolio led to an overall miss. Domestic revenue grew 23% YoY to Rs 2.1 billion (highest-ever quarterly revenue). However, the delayed onset of summer has led to high channel inventory.
Domestic Ebit was up by 48% YoY (our estimate: 31%) while margin at 23% was up 400 bps YoY. The RoW business (30% of consolidated revenue) was impacted by weak traction in Climate Technologies, Australia (down 38% in FY23).
Weak traction both in Australia and the U.S. is leading to subpar performance. The RoW delivered an Ebit loss of Rs 230 million (largely attributed to weak CT performance).
With the risk of a curtailed summer season looming on its domestic business and the execution of its RoW portfolio unconvincing, we believe risk-reward has turned unfavorable.
