Symphony Q3 Results Review - Domestic Business On Strong Footing: Yes Securities

Symphony Ltd.'s domestic business continues to see increased positive traction with better off‐season collections and optimism with new product launches. Company’s consolidated revenue was in‐line with estimates despite subdued performance of Australian subsidiary Climate technologies.

Management expects sharp revenues decline for climate technologies in FY24 as their main customer Home Depot is de‐stocking on account of anticipated recession in U.S. resulting in lower ordering.

Gross margins at 43.7% was lower sequentially and YoY basis on account of change in product mix. Ebitda margin improved 125 basis points YoY higher operating leverage.

Domestic business is expected to continue its growth momentum, and it would provide cushion to lower U.S. sales on impending recession.

Management has taken corrective actions to improve the performance of its international subsidiaries which it feels should culminate in improved performance in medium to long term.

Symphony has also approved buy back at Rs 2,000/share for 1.43% of paid‐up capital and has increased payout to at least 60% of profit after tax from the earlier payout of up to 50% of profit after tax.