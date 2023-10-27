Symphony Q2 Review - Demand To See Gradual Improvement On Macro Headwinds; Maintain 'Add': Yes Securities

Symphony Ltd. on consolidated basis reported flattish revenue for the quarter, while margin saw improvement on back of stable commodity prices, change in product mix and value engineering.

Domestic business has been flattish as there has been higher than normal inventory in certain places. Gross margins have seen expansion on back of value engineering and softening of commodity prices, higher gross margin has resulted in expansion in Ebitda margin.

Symphony expects higher than normal inventory in certain parts of the country is likely to get normalized. The company’s domestic air-cooling market share continues to be at ~50% of the organised market, while in volume terms it commands market share of 27-28% and in value terms ~40% of the total air-cooling market.

Management has already started to implement its strategy to turnaround its international subsidiaries especially that of CT Australia, where it has seen its substantial reduction CODB. We feel current in macro environment complete turnaround of CT Australia would take longer than anticipated.

Considering difficult macro environment and gradual pickup in domestic demand we continue with our 'Add' rating with target price of Rs 996, valuing the company at 40 times on FY25 earnings.

We will be outwardly bullish once global macro headwind recede and domestic demand picks up pace. We now expect recovery in domestic air-cooling market in Q4 ahead of next summer season.

International business turnaround would be more gradual and would take longer than anticipated on back of global macro headwinds.