Symphony - Outlook Robust For 2023: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi Report
Rising mercury levels could brighten Symphony Ltd.’s fortunes. The inflationary context in the USA and Australia and rising logistics cost could dampen prospects of overseas subsidiaries and are key monitorables. Keen competition from peers with strong brands and marketing networks in summer of CY23 would also be an important factor to watch.
Risks: Keener competition and aggressive pricing by well established all-India brands can curtail growth. Rising inflation in America (export destination via global subsidiaries) can be a risk reducing growth of overseas subsidiaries.
