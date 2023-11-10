Swan Energy - Huge Expansion Plans Across Business Verticals: Systematix
Swan Energy net debt-to-equity decreased to 1.3 times in FY23E versus 2.4 times in FY22.
Swan Energy Ltd. incorporated in 1992, is a diversified conglomerate with a presence in energy, textiles, and real-estate businesses. With the recent acquisition of India’s largest shipyard, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. through National Company Law Tribunal, Swan Energy has a robust plan to become a prominent player in the defense shipyard business.
Swan Energy is expecting to complete its first phase of port infrastructure at Jafrabad by March 2024 to start the liquefied natural gas floating terminal from April 2024 with an initial capacity of 5 mtpa with an option to raise it to 10 metric tonnes per annum.
At Jafrabad port, the company is also contemplating to setup an infrastructure to import 0.5 mtpa of LPG (moving to 5 mtpa) and is already in discussion with oil marketing companies.
The company’s acquisition of Veritas India in FY23 is yielding healthy returns which is looking to setup a Poly-Vinyl Chloride (150 KTA – import substitution), Polymer Modified Bitumen (360 KTA – first mover advantage), liquefied petroleum gas bottling plant (60 KTA) and gas storage capacity (1.4 mtpa) at Dighi Port, India at a total capex of Rs 27 billion.
These projects have already achieved ultra mega project status from the Maharashtra government, which carries a lot of benefits including exemption from state Goods and services tax etc. The company’s net debt-to-equity decreased to 1.3 times in FY23E versus 2.4 times in FY22.
Though near-term net debt comes down further due to preferential issues, it should remain higher due to huge capex plans across businesses.
All businesses command huge growth opportunities while the execution of the projects remains a key thing to watch out for. Currently, we don’t have a rating on the stock.
