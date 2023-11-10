Swan Energy - Huge Expansion Plans Across Business Verticals: Systematix

Swan Energy Ltd. incorporated in 1992, is a diversified conglomerate with a presence in energy, textiles, and real-estate businesses. With the recent acquisition of India’s largest shipyard, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. through National Company Law Tribunal, Swan Energy has a robust plan to become a prominent player in the defense shipyard business.

Swan Energy is expecting to complete its first phase of port infrastructure at Jafrabad by March 2024 to start the liquefied natural gas floating terminal from April 2024 with an initial capacity of 5 mtpa with an option to raise it to 10 metric tonnes per annum.

At Jafrabad port, the company is also contemplating to setup an infrastructure to import 0.5 mtpa of LPG (moving to 5 mtpa) and is already in discussion with oil marketing companies.