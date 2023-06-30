Suzlon Energy - Winds Of Change: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating

The Indian power grid needs more wind in its mix. The need to enhance wind capacity addition (post subdued activity in the recent past) has finally dawned upon the stakeholders. Grids are looking for a solution to meet demand effectively while containing carbon emissions.

The supply of renewables can be increased by setting up a mix of wind, solar and battery storage capacities. Optimal solutions for the grid to meet demand by using renewables includes higher wind in the mix (of ~8 giga watt per annum) led by the complementary nature of generation and cost curves of the wind. As a result, India has launched series of policy initiatives:

single-stage closed bidding (versus reverse e-auction), 10 giga watt of wind auction per annum, and wind-specific renewable purchase obligations etc.

These policies are likely to generate tailwinds for the industry and, we believe, Suzlon Energy Ltd., the market leader, is best suited to reap the benefits of the same. Also, the ‘net debt / Ebitda’ ratio on Suzlon’s balance sheet has declined to ~one time (from ~10 times in FY22). Initiate with 'Buy'.