Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Review — In Crossroads Of Acquisition: Dolat Capital
Expect CRAMs/Specialty revenue CAGR of 15%/4% over FY23-25E.
Dolat Capital Report
Suven’s Q4FY23 earnings were above our estimates on better than expected operating performance.
Sales stood at Rs3.7bn (in-line), grew by 1.5%/4.4% YoY/QoQ. Gross margin at 68.5% (lower than estimate – 69.8%), contracted by 120bps/53bps YoY/QoQ. However EBITDA at Rs1.7bn (+7.7% YoY, +15.3% QoQ) with EBITDA margin at 45.8% (expanded 262bps YoY and 432bps QoQ) was above our estimate of 41.8% mainly on account of lower than expected operating cost.
While we inherently like Suven’s CDMO business, we await more clarity on Advent transaction. Therefore, we put our rating ‘Under Review’.
