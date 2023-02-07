Suven Pharma Q3 Results Review - In Cross Roads Of Acquisition: Dolat Capital
Advent international (Global PE) has made an offer to acquire 50.1% stake in Suven Pharma.
Dolat Capital Report
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenues were at Rs 3.5 billion (inline) in Q3 FY23, declined by 10% YoY due to lower contract research and manufacturing services sales offset by higher growth in specialty chemicals.
Gross margins at 69% (below est) contracted 49 basis points/11 bps YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 1.5 billion declined by 21% YoY and grew 47% QoQ with Ebitda margin at 41.5% contracted by 605 bps YoY and expanded by 558 bps QoQ.
Despite higher contribution from specialty chemical segment, Suven Pharma managed Ebitda margin of 40% plus due to better product mix.
While we inherently like Suven’s contract development and manufacturing organisation business, we await more clarity on Advent International transaction.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
