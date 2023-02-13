Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Expect Jump In FY24 Profitability: Centrum Broking

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. saw a good quarter as loan growth and collection efficiency saw a positive surprise. Resultantly, reported one more quarter of profit, in line with our estimates. Profit after tax of Rs 181 million (up 286% YoY, 39% QoQ); however, reported higher operational expenses (Rs 215.3 million loss on sale of assets to asset reconstruction company, higher employee and depreciation cost).

Lower Provision for the quarter at Rs 397 million came to the rescue. Loan growth was strong at 20% YoY (normalised) and credit flow was largely led by micro finance institution and housing.

Secured mix was higher at 39% (due to sale of IF book to ARC) while current account and savings account declined from 19% to 14% sequentially.

Gross non-performing asset stands at Rs 229 crore (including Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme loans of Rs 66 crore) and provision against the same stands at Rs 83 crore. We believe improving business volumes (via Vikas loan) and portfolio quality (curated customer base) has shaped up well.

Resultantly, expect Suryoday to post return on average asset (2.1%) and return on average equity (13.9%) by FY25.