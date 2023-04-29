Surya Roshni Q4 Results Review - Focus Shifts To Gradual Expansion, Earnings Growth: Systematix

Surya Roshni Ltd. reported Q4 FY23 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 2.5 billion (up 64% YoY, up 55% QoQ), 36% above our estimates. The earnings beat was driven by-

surge in steel Ebitda/tonne to Rs 9,868/tonne up 76%/47% YoY/QoQ, 41% above our estimate, which can be attributed to a higher share of value added producats sales and API grade exports, strong lighting business performance – Ebitda at Rs 0.42 billion (up 24% YoY, up 56% QoQ), 45% above estimates helped by higher institutional sales from professional lighting.

Steel business reported volumes of 215 thousand tonne flat/up 6.4% YoY/QoQ, and was 4% below estimate. Over the last five years, Surya Roshni has focused on deleveraging and has reduced debt from a peak level of Rs 11.3 billion (3.0 times net debt/Ebitda) in FY19 to Rs 4.1 billion (0.7 times net debt/Ebitda).

Debt reduction has largely been driven by a steady performance at its steel pipes division which has seen its Ebitda increase gradually from Rs 3.7 billion to Rs 6.1 billion over FY19-23.

Capex during the period was kept under check at Rs 3.3 billion versus Rs 5.8 billion during FY15-19. Management has announced a gradual resumption of capex and is looking to spend Rs 4-5 billion over the next three-four years to be funded largely through internal accruals.