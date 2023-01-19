Surya Roshni Q3 Results Review - Steel Pipes Ebitda/Tonne Strong: IDBI Capital
Surya Roshni currently has strong order book of more than Rs 7 billion (exports and API Pipes).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Surya Roshni Ltd.’s steel pipes profitability was a beat in Q3 FY23. Its steel pipes segment Ebitda/tonne jumped 76% YoY to Rs 6,733 led by strong growth in value added products (mainly API pipes).
Also, Surya Roshni has strong order backlog of Rs 7 billion in pipes division. However, lighting and consumer durables segment sales witnessed a sales growth of only 6% YoY to Rs 3.9 billion and segment Ebitda fell by 3% YoY to Rs 270 million (even after Surya took multiple price hikes to mitigate inflationary pressure during nine months-FY23).
Lastly, its net debt fell by Rs 0.7 billion in nine months-FY23. We introduce FY25 forecasts in this report and raise our Ebitda estimates for FY23/FY24 by 5%/18%, factoring in improved product mix.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Surya Roshni Q3 Results Review - Margin Surge, Deleveraging To Drive Re-Rating: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.