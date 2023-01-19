Surya Roshni Q3 Results Review - Margin Surge, Deleveraging To Drive Re-Rating: Systematix
Surya Roshni reported Q3 FY23 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 1.6 billion, 13% above our estimate.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Surya Roshni Ltd. reported Q3 FY23 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 1.6 billion (~up 66% YoY, up 26% QoQ), 13% above our estimate, boosted by strong margin of Rs 6,700/tonne plus 76/28% YoY/QoQ (highest ever) in the steel pipes segment. The segment reported 21% higher than our estimated Ebitda at Rs 1.4 billion (up 92% YoY, up 36% QoQ), driven by-
strong volumes at 202 thousand tonne up 9/6% YoY/QoQ,
margin expansion due to higher thrust on value-added products, and
strong demand from the transmission segment for API Pipes and 3-layer polyethylene coated pipes.
Surya Roshni's revenue in the lighting segment rose by 6%/3% YoY/QoQ to Rs 3.9 billion, inline with our estimate, with the segment recording Ebitda of Rs 0.3 billion (down 4% YoY, down 13% QoQ), 19% below our estimate, largely due to higher input costs.
The lighting market has been witnessing sluggish growth, as the longer shelf life of LEDs results in an elongated replacement cycle.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.