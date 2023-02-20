Supriya Lifescience - Muted Performance On Account Of Multiple Macro Headwinds: KRChoksey

During Q3 FY23, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 1051 million, which dropped by 13.5% YoY and 6.1% QoQ as a result of headwinds faced by the firm in the China markets but marginally offset by the demand from other Asian countries.

On the operational front, Ebitda decreased to Rs 140.4 million, a decrease of by 67.9% YoY (down 72.8% QoQ). The Ebitda margins stood at 13.4% ( down 2266 basis points YoY, down 3271 bps QoQ).

The margins were impacted due to an increase in labour costs, power and repairs and maintenance.

There was a significant drop in profit after tax for the quarter, it fell to Rs 95.18 million (down 76.0% YoY, down 43.3% QoQ).

Supriya Lifescience's net profit margins is at 9.1% (down 2351 bps YoY, down 595 bps QoQ).

The reported earnings per share for the quarter is Rs 1.18, declined from Rs 2.10 in Q2 FY23 and 4.93 in Q3 FY22.