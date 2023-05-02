Supreme Industries Q4 Results Review - Upbeat Performance: ICICI Direct

Margin expansion drives profitability. Supreme Industries Ltd. reported revenue growth of ~1.6% YoY to ~Rs 2598 crore led by ~15% volume growth. Piping segment volume was up 16% led by strong demand from agriculture and infra segment.

Gross margin up by 559 basis points YoY led by inventory gains and stable PVC prices. As a result, Ebitda margin was up 318 bps YoY to 18.5%.

Profit after tax grew 11% YoY to Rs 359.4 mainly due to Ebitda margin expansion.

Key triggers for future price performance: