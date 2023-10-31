Supreme Industries Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth In FY24 To Likely Moderate In FY25: Systematix
Continued capex to support growth.
Systematix Research Report
Supreme Industries Ltd.’s Q2 profit after tax beat was driven by higher Ebit in pipes (up 135 basis points QoQ at 13.3%; Rs 19/kg) and packaging (up 568 bps QoQ at 13.6%, Rs 32/kg) divisions.
Pipes (up 30% YoY) led to a strong and inline total volume (up 23%). Tracking H1 volumes (up 30%, pipes up 39% YoY), management sees FY24 volume growth at 23%, led by pipes (up 28%).
However, a moderate 12% volume growth is expected in FY25 on a normalised base.
Acquisition of Parvati Agro will boost capacity by 36kt (including 3kt of O-PVC pipes, large opportunity from replacement of ductile iron pipes). A Rs 9 billion capex plan (to be funded through internal accruals) will enhance total capacity to 1 million tonne (pipes capacity to reach 750 kt by FY24 end versus 600 kt currently).
We increase Supreme Industries’ FY24E earnings by 6% on better-than-expected margins in Q2. However, FY25 estimates are kept unchanged.
We thus estimate 11%/19%/17% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E, on healthy ~17% volume CAGR (20% in pipes) and normalised Ebitda margins (~15%).
Despite elevated capex, Supreme Industries should sustain strong free cash flows and healthy return on equity/return on capital employed (~20%/ 25% in FY25E).
While we like Supreme Industries for its leading positions in pipes and other divisions combined with strong cash flow generations, we maintain 'Sell' rating owing to rich valuation (~48 times FY25E price/earning).
Our revised target price stands at Rs 3,514 (earlier Rs 3,489), based on 38 times FY25E P/E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
