Supreme Industries Q2 Results Review - Healthy Volume Led Growth Continues: Centrum Broking
Centrum Broking Report
Supreme Industries Ltd.’s volumes during the quarter grew by a 23% YoY (-12% QoQ) while realisation declined 10% YoY (+5% QoQ). Volume growth was led by plastic piping system (+30%) and packaging segments (+12%).
Healthy volume growth is in-line to what we had indicated in our Q2 FY24 preview note. Supreme Industries' Ebitda margins, improved by 180 basis points QoQ to 15.4%, led by better product mix.
Ebitda/kg improved to Rs 25.9/kg versus Rs 21.6/kg in Q1 FY24 (Q2 FY23: Rs 13.2/kg). Management has further upped its volume growth guidance to 23% (earlier guidance during Q4 FY23: 15%, Q1 FY24: 20%) led by plastic piping systems growth of 28% in FY24 (earlier guidance: 22-25%).
We roll forward our estimates to FY26. We maintain our 'Add' rating (led by sharp run up in price) with new target price of Rs 4,505 (previous target price: Rs3,651), valuing at 42 times H1 FY26E earnings per share (upped from 35 times earlier).
Our target multiple is still at significant discount to Astral Ltd.(60 times) despite Supreme delivering growth which is on par to Astral.
