Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Review — On Recovery Path, Long-Term Thesis Intact: Dolat Capital

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. printed a decent number in tough time. Revenue grew 1 % QoQ to Rs. 6.99 billion and Ebitda grew to Rs. 871 million (up 7.7 % QoQ ) with margin expansion of 77 bps QoQ to 12.5%.

Suprajit Engineering Non-Automotive division revenue increased 17 % QoQ to 1.16 billion with strong margin m at 23.5 % led by price hike. Light duty cable business revenue increased 3% QoQ to 1.85 billion with improved margin at 4.6%. Phoenix lighting operating margin stood at 8.6%. 

Demand outlook- Management expects India operation to remain strong led by recovery in original equipment manufacturers volume, recovery in export and strong aftermarket. However, the global automotive business is grappling with multiple issues like the Ukraine war, chip shortages and elevated raw material prices.

Margin is under pressure due to lower margin LDC and Phoenix and will improve gradually in the coming quarter. LDC completed one year of acquisition. Integration and restructuring plan is well in place.

Suprajit Engineering expects some headwinds going ahead on the back of muted demand in the Chinese and American market.