Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Review — On Recovery Path, Long-Term Thesis Intact: Dolat Capital
Promising outlook for domestic cable division.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Suprajit Engineering Ltd. printed a decent number in tough time. Revenue grew 1 % QoQ to Rs. 6.99 billion and Ebitda grew to Rs. 871 million (up 7.7 % QoQ ) with margin expansion of 77 bps QoQ to 12.5%.
Suprajit Engineering Non-Automotive division revenue increased 17 % QoQ to 1.16 billion with strong margin m at 23.5 % led by price hike. Light duty cable business revenue increased 3% QoQ to 1.85 billion with improved margin at 4.6%. Phoenix lighting operating margin stood at 8.6%.
Demand outlook- Management expects India operation to remain strong led by recovery in original equipment manufacturers volume, recovery in export and strong aftermarket. However, the global automotive business is grappling with multiple issues like the Ukraine war, chip shortages and elevated raw material prices.
Margin is under pressure due to lower margin LDC and Phoenix and will improve gradually in the coming quarter. LDC completed one year of acquisition. Integration and restructuring plan is well in place.
Suprajit Engineering expects some headwinds going ahead on the back of muted demand in the Chinese and American market.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Balkrishna Industries Q4 Results Review - Operationally In Line; Recovery To Delay In EU: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.