Suprajit Engineering Q3 Review - Decent Set Of Numbers Helped By PLD Recovery; Outlook Positive: Nirmal Bang

Consolidated revenue, including light duty cable, increased by ~44% YoY to ~Rs 6.9 billion and came in line with our estimate.
Nirmal Bang Report
Suprajit Engineering Ltd.'s consolidated revenue for Q3 FY23 at Rs 5.1 billion (excluding light duty cable) grew by ~7% YoY, supported by a strong order book and new wins from original equipment manufacturers.
Consolidated revenue, including LDC, increased by ~44% YoY to ~Rs 6.9 billion and came in line with our estimate. Consolidated Ebitda margin (excluding LDC) stood at 14.6%, up 150 bps YoY.
Gross margin stood at 41.1%, up 180 bps YoY and 160 bps QoQ. Ebitda margin (Including LDC) stood at 11.7%, up by 40 bps YoY and 70 bps QoQ.
Suprajit non-automotive margin was affected by poor off-take in volume from existing customers, led by a slowdown in U.S. non-automotive markets.
The management expects margin compression to persist in Q4 FY23 with improvement expected from Q1 FY24.
The Phoenix Lamps division reported a blockbuster quarter with double-digit Ebitda margin, supported by improvement in operational performance.
We believe that Suprajit Engineering will be one of the key beneficiaries of recovery in the domestic automotive industry with the company having a dominant market share in two-wheelers (~75%) and four-wheelers (~32%).
Also, the company has been consistently outperforming industry growth on the back of the market share gains.
