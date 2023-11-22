Sunteck Realty - Redefining The Growth Path: Motilal Oswal
Multiple growth levers at play; Initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating.
Motilal Oswal Report
Sunteck Realty Ltd. is one of the leading real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is the largest micro-market in the country. MMR has reported 70% higher absorption than pre-Covid levels.
Sunteck’s multi-micro-market presence, luxury offerings across price points, and proven execution track record have made it one of the biggest beneficiaries of the strong demand.
Its three new project launches (out of the eight projects it acquired) resulted in 22% pre-sales compound annual growth rate during FY18-23.
The company is likely to post 25% CAGR over FY23-26 (reaching Rs 31 billion), as it is gearing up for 2-3 new project launches. Further, Sunteck’s strong balance sheet (debt-to-equity of 0.1 times), robust cash flows (cumulative operating cash flow of Rs 16 billion over FY23-26E) and recent platform with International Finance Corporation would enhance its future growth potential.
We arrive at our target price of Rs 640 based on the SOTP approach, indicating 41% upside potential. We initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating.
Key risks:
A delay in the launch of new projects; and
Subdued sales velocity, which would lead to a longer monetization timeline and a lower discounted value.
