Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Review - Presales Inline; Cash Generation Steady: Dolat Capital

Sunteck Realty Ltd.'s presales of Rs 3.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 4 billion) registered a 16% YoY growth aided by Mira road launch along with sustained momentum in ODC / Vasai. The three projects account for ~80% of overall presales for the quarter.

Launches planned in two new micro markets (Kalyan / Nepean Sea road) over the next 12 months will aid diversification and support med-term growth guidance of 20-30%.

Collections sustained the quarterly run-rate of ~Rs 3 billion aiding core operating cash flow of Rs 0.8 billion. Leverage remains low with adjusted net debt / equity at 13%. This positions Sunteck on a strong footing for undertaking new business development activity.

Notably the developer is closely evaluating five new large BDs (two outright and three joint development agreements); offering upside risks to our estimates.

Retain ‘Accumulate’ with a March ’24 target price of Rs 430. Note that our net asset value valuation remains conservative as we assign no value to non-core land assets (Jaipur, Dubai).

Consistency in faster turnaround of projects from acquisition to launch (Mira road: six months) and showcasing the ability to sustain gas in all growth engines together will be key for turning more constructive.