Sundaram Finance Q3 Results Review - Operating Performance On Expected Lines; NIMs Maintained: Systematix
Sundaram Finance’s result was robust aided by higher growth in AUM and disbursement along with stable net interest margins.
Systematix Research Report
Sundaram Finance Ltd. reported net interest income at Rs 4.4 billion, inline with expectation, led by 5% QoQ growth in assets under management (12.6% YoY) and stable net interest margins of 5.4%.
However, lower than expected other income led to a miss in the operating profit. AUM growth of 4.9% QoQ was on account of continued recovery in medium commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle along with demand in passenger vehicle.
Asset quality remained stable, with gross/ net stage-III at 2.4%/ 1.4%.
Restructured assets declined to 2.3% of AUM from 3.0% in Q2. We expect the growth momentum in vehicle portfolio to continue, aided by growth in product categories like construction equipment, tractors, as well as commercial lending.
