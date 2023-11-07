Sundaram Finance Q2 Results Review - Operational Performance Inline; Asset Quality Stable: Systematix
We Downgrade the stock to 'Hold' as the upside is limited, with a revised target price of Rs 3,525 (Rs 3,000 earlier).
Systematix Research Report
Sundaram Finance Ltd. reported net interest income of Rs 4.9 billion, inline with estimates. However, aided by higher dividend income of Rs 1.3 billion and lower credit cost of Rs 512 million (0.5% versus. 0.7% in Q2), operating profit/ profit after tax came in higher at Rs 5.3 billion/ 3.7 billion versus estimate of Rs 4.8 billion/ 3.1 billion.
Sundaram Finance's business growth continues to remain strong with assets under management growth of 25% YoY (8% QoQ) and disbursement growth of 35% YoY (7% QoQ). Net interest margin improved marginally by 4 basis points QoQ to 5% as higher yields offset the increase in cost of funds. Disbursement growth was led by retail commercial vehicle, cars and commercial lending.
Asset quality was steady with gross / net stage-III at 1.9%/1.1%. We have increased our earnings estimates by 4%/ 11% for FY24/25 to factor in higher credit growth and dividend income.
The stock trades at 3.3 times FY25E core book value, with return on assets/ return on equity at ~2.8%/~21%, respectively.
While we remain positive on the overall growth outlook for Sundaram Finance, we downgrade the stock to 'Hold' as the upside is limited, with a revised target price of Rs 3,525 (Rs 3,000 earlier).
