Sundaram Finance Q1 Results Review - All Time High Disbursements: IDBI Capital
Given the expected CV cycle upturn in FY24 led by infra focus by govt we believe company will continue to benefit from the same.
Sundaram Finance Ltd.'s assets under management growth improved further to 22% YoY versus 17% YoY (FY23) supported by all-time high disbursements (up 32% YoY; 23% QoQ).
Asset quality deteriorated due to seasonality with gross non-performing asset at 1.9% versus 1.7% QoQ. Restructured loan book stood at 1.5% versus 1.8% (QoQ) of AUM as of Q1 FY24.
Net interest income grew by 9% YoY lower than AUM growth due to decline in margins. Pre provision operating profit grew by 23% YoY led by higher other income (up 58% YoY).
Profit after tax grew by 25% YoY as provisions increased by 20% YoY.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Sundaram Finance with revised target price of 3,005 (earlier 2,915) valuing the parent business at 3.6 times FY25E (earlier 3.5 times). Core adjusted book value on account of better growth prospectus from commercial vehicle up cycle and rest for the subsidiaries.
