Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review - US/EM/ROW Drive Earnings For The Quarter: Motilal Oswal
Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review - US/EM/ROW Drive Earnings For The Quarter: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Launched g-Revlimid in 4QFY23; specialty sales strengthen further
Sun Pharmaceutical and Industries (SUNP) delivered operational miss for 4QFY23 performance (on ex-milestone income basis), led by higher-thanexpected operational cost. There was a sharp uptick in gross margin, (YoY/QoQ) due to increased share of higher margin products. However, this benefit was offset to some extent due to increased promotional spent in the branded segment.
We reduce our earnings estimate by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) elevated sales/distribution cost, and b) higher R&D spent related to specialty products. We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,160.
SUNP remains in good stead to scale up business related to specialty portfolio. It is also making efforts to introduce new products and develop existing products for alternate indications. While higher R&D spent may affect near-term margins, it would strengthen SUNP’s positioning in innovative products offerings on successful clinical outcome. Niche launches such as like that of g-Revlimid would enable better sales/profitability prospects in the US generics segment. Sustained strong brand franchise/enhanced marketing efforts would also drive better-than-industry growth in the branded generics segment. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner