Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review - Specialty Portfolio Is Amplifying Margins : ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Sun Pharmaceutical’s (Sun) Q4FY23 performance was decent, aided by traction in specialty portfolio, India branded and launch of Revlimid in the US. Specialty business sales contribution had increased to 16.6% in FY23 (14% in FY22) and key assets like Ilumya, Winlevi and Cequa will likely improve the share to 21% by FY25E. Deuruxolitinib will be filed with USFDA in the near term and will potentially be another important growth lever of Sun’s specialty business. We remain positive on the company’s long-term outlook considering its strong India business, scale up in specialty sales and focus on margin expansion through superior revenue mix and operational efficiency. Retain BUY with target price of Rs1,160/share.
