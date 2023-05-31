Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review - Higher Specialty Sales Drive Earnings: Dolat Capital
Expect India revenue CAGR of 12% over FY23-25E led by increasing sales force productivity & new launches.
Dolat Capital Report
Sun’s Q4FY23 result was above our estimates due to higher than expected traction in global specialty sales.
Revenues were at Rs109bn (in line) grew by 15.7% YoY/declined 2.8% QoQ aided by strong global specialty sales. EBITDA stood at Rs28.3bn (+29.8% YoY, -5.9% QoQ), EBITDA margin was above our estimate (+281bps YoY, -87bps QoQ) on higher gross margin offset by higher opex increased due to Alchemee consolidation, field force expansion and higher SG&A. Gross margin at 79.4% (above our est) expanded 630bps/436bps YoY/QoQ. Ex exceptional item of Rs1.7bn, APAT stood at Rs21.6bn, grew 36.3% YoY (above our est) on higher operating performance & other income offset by higher interest charges.
We downgrade our EPS estimates by 8.4%/4.9% on assuming higher expenses and R&D with Concert integration. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,174.
