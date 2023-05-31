Sun Pharma Q4 Results Review - Higher Specialty Sales Drive Earnings: Dolat Capital

Sun’s Q4FY23 result was above our estimates due to higher than expected traction in global specialty sales.

Revenues were at Rs109bn (in line) grew by 15.7% YoY/declined 2.8% QoQ aided by strong global specialty sales. EBITDA stood at Rs28.3bn (+29.8% YoY, -5.9% QoQ), EBITDA margin was above our estimate (+281bps YoY, -87bps QoQ) on higher gross margin offset by higher opex increased due to Alchemee consolidation, field force expansion and higher SG&A. Gross margin at 79.4% (above our est) expanded 630bps/436bps YoY/QoQ. Ex exceptional item of Rs1.7bn, APAT stood at Rs21.6bn, grew 36.3% YoY (above our est) on higher operating performance & other income offset by higher interest charges.

We downgrade our EPS estimates by 8.4%/4.9% on assuming higher expenses and R&D with Concert integration. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,174.