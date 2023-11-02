Sun Pharma Q2 Results Review - Superior Execution Drives Broad-Based Revenue Growth: Motilal Oswal
R&D spending to increase in the coming quarters
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. delivered an in-line Q2 FY24 financial performance.
Sun Pharma garnered healthy growth across specialty as well as branded generics businesses. It continues to implement its initiatives towards:
an improvement in prescriptions for commercialised specialty products, and
filing of new products as well as clinical trials for products under development.
We retain our estimates for FY24/FY25. We continue to value Sun Pharma at 26 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,310.
Sun Pharma is well-positioned to reinforce its specialty franchise through the addition of new products, the expansion of its reach, and the superior implementation of its existing products.
It continues to outperform both in the branded generics market of India (domestic formulation) and other emerging markets. Reiterate 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Sun Pharma Q2 Review - Strong Performance Driven By Structural Growth Drivers; Upgrade To 'Buy': Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.