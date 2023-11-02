Sun Pharma Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline: Dolat Capital

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 result was largely in line with our estimates, however profit after tax was above estimate on account of higher than expected other income and lower than expected interest, depreciation and tax rate.

Sun Pharma's revenues were at Rs 121.9 billion (in line) grew by 11.3%/2.1% YoY/QoQ aided by strong India and rest of world sales offset by lower U.S. sales.

Ebitda margin was in line (-284 basis points/-153 bps YoY/QoQ). Other expenses was higher than expected offset by lower than expected research and development and staff cost.