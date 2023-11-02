Sun Pharma Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline: Dolat Capital
India growth back on track; lower gRevlimid and lower Mohali supplies impacts U.S. growth
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 result was largely in line with our estimates, however profit after tax was above estimate on account of higher than expected other income and lower than expected interest, depreciation and tax rate.
Sun Pharma's revenues were at Rs 121.9 billion (in line) grew by 11.3%/2.1% YoY/QoQ aided by strong India and rest of world sales offset by lower U.S. sales.
Ebitda margin was in line (-284 basis points/-153 bps YoY/QoQ). Other expenses was higher than expected offset by lower than expected research and development and staff cost.
Valuation
We expect revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/15% over FY23-26E driven by strong domestic business, ramp up in specialty segment, gRevlimid contribution to offset U.S. generic erosion impacted by compliance challenges.
We roll over our valuation to FY26 and maintain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,430 at 26 times FY26E earnings per share.
Key risks are higher-than-expected price erosion in the U.S., escalation of regulatory issues on plants.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Sun Pharma Q2 Review - Strong Performance Driven By Structural Growth Drivers; Upgrade To 'Buy': Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.