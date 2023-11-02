Sun Pharma Q2 Results Review - Inline Quarter Aided By Specialty, Domestic Formulation: Prabhudas Lilladher
Global specialty sales in upward trajectory at $240 million; up 20% YoY.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates broadly remains unchanged. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 Ebitda was in line with our estimate, aided by domestic formulation and specialty sales.
Overall specialty sales, gross margins continue to remain healthy. Over last few years Sun Pharma dependency on U.S. generics has reduced and company’s growth is more functional on specialty, rest of world and domestic pharma business that has strong growth visibility.
Furthermore, acquisition of Concert Pharma along with progress of other pipelines provides visibility to Sun Pharma’s specialty pipeline beyond FY25.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating at target price of Rs.1280 (Rs 1265 earlier) based on 26 times September 2025E earnings.
Sun Pharma remains our top pick in large cap space.
