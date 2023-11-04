Sun Pharma Q2 Results Review - Inline Operational Performance: Nirmal Bang
Revenue grew by ~11% YoY on the back of growth across major geographies and ramp-up in the global specialty portfolio.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenue and margins largely in line with our estimate, with a beat on profitability due to lower tax outgo.
Revenue grew by ~11% YoY on the back of growth across major geographies and ramp-up in the global specialty portfolio. Ebitda margin declined by 92 bps YoY to 26.1% as strong gross margin was largely offset by higher operational overheads.
We remain positive on Sun Pharma due to the following catalysts:
Ramp-up of branded/specialty business in the U.S. (recently acquired Deuroxolitinib would further strengthen the specialty pipeline),
Continued growth in India business,
Potential inorganic opportunity given the strong balance sheet, especially in dermatology, ophthalmology and oncology specialties
Maintenance of healthy Ebitda margin at ~27% despite higher research and development spends.
We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,345, valuing it at 28 times September 2025E earning per share of Rs 48.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Gillette India Q1 Results Review - Adjusted Operating Performance Largely Inline: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.