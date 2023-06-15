Sun Pharma - Promising Growth Outlook For Specialty Brands: Motilal Oswal

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is well-positioned for growth due to several factors. There is an increasing pace of prescription for drugs such as Ilumya/Winlevi; the company is making ongoing efforts to expand its specialty offerings; Sun Pharma has achieved stronger-than-average growth in the domestic formulation segment; and despite a challenging macroeconomic situation, the company has been able to maintain its sales run-rate for U.S. generics.

Sun Pharma’s favorable position is complemented by its attractive valuation of 24.7 times FY24 earnings/21.8 times FY25 earnings (9% below its five-year average and the five year industry average of 25 times).

Furthermore, despite a flat stock performance for the past six months, we believe that Sun Pharma is in a favorable position.

On 13% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, we value Sun Pharma at 25 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 1160.

Based on the substantial changes witnessed over the past two decades, we continue to maintain a positive outlook for the company. Sun Pharma has successfully transitioned from concentrating solely on domestic branded generics to incorporating U.S. generics/exports to emerging market/rest of world markets. These moves have served as key growth drivers for the company.

Further, strong brand franchise in developed markets for innovative products in the specialty segment provides the company with a competitive edge over its peers.