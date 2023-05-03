Sun Pharma - Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Deuruxolitinib 12mg Put On Hold: Systematix
However, the study on lower dose 8mg will continue.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed its Investigational New Drug application for higher dose of Deuruxolitinib (12 mg) for treatment of Alopecia Areata on partial hold owing to safety concerns related to pulmonary embolism.
However, the study on lower dose 8mg will continue.
The U.S. FDA may imminently only review the lower dose for approval while approval for higher dose can get significantly delayed. The higher dose was expected to be a differentiator for Sun Phrama, as it had relatively better efficacy (based on cross trial comparison) compared to competition (baricitinib and ritlecitinib).
We estimate the Alopecia Areata market opportunity for the novel therapies to be around $800 million and expect Sun Pharma to gain less than fair share (~15%) post this development.
Assuming Sun Pharma’s launch of Deuruxolitinib in FY25, we expect the product to be earnings per share neutral in the first year and EPS accretive from thereon.
We have cut our Deuruxolitinib revenue estimates for FY25 assuming a delayed launch and lowered our price-to-equity multiple from 27 times to 25 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.