Sun Pharma Management Meet Update - Catalysts For Growth In Place: Nirmal Bang
Scaling up the global specialty portfolio would remain the key focus area with Ilumya and Winlevi being the main growth drivers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted the management of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. at our Annual Investors’ Conference to discuss the company’s business outlook. Scaling up the global specialty portfolio would remain the key focus area with Ilumya and Winlevi being the main growth drivers.
The recent acquisition of Deuruxolitinib is a step in that direction. In India, the target would be to grow in line or faster than the market, with the new addition of medical representatives and new launches.
The management believes that it is well placed to meet FY23 revenue guidance of high single-digit to low double-digit growth despite import alert at its Halol facility.
We remain positive on Sun Pharma on the back of the following catalysts:
Ramp-up of branded/specialty business in the U.S. (recently acquired Deuruxolitinib would further strengthen the specialty pipeline),
continued growth in India business,
potential inorganic opportunity due to a strong balance sheet, especially in dermatology, ophthalmology and oncology specialty segments and
maintenance of healthy Ebitda margin at ~27% despite higher research and development spends.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JB Chemicals Management Meet Update - Remains Poised For Strong Growth In The Domestic Market: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.