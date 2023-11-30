Sun Pharma - Global Specialty Pipeline To Drive Growth: Nirmal Bang

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s revenue is expected to grow at ~10% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, driven by all geographies (excluding U.S. generics business).

Domestic growth will mainly be driven by continuous strong growth in the chronic segment. Global Speciality segment revenue is expected to grow at ~13% CAGR over FY23-FY25E mainly on the back of persistent ramp-up in Winlevi and Ilumya, which will partially be offset by heightened generic competition in Absorica.

Rest of the world and emerging markets are expected to grow at 8.7% and 9.5% CAGR, respectively over FY23-FY25E. Ebitda margin is expected to remain healthy at ~27%. Net profit is expected to grow at ~12% CAGR over FY23- FY25E mainly on the back of a strong operational performance.