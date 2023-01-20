Sun Pharma - Concert Deal Paves Way To Add JAK Inhibitors To Specialty Portfolio: Motilal Oswal
Adds Deuroxolitinib, a potential best-in-class JAK inhibitor, to its specialty portfolio through acquisition of Concert Pharma Inc
Motilal Oswal Report
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. adds Deuroxolitinib, a potential best-in-class JAK inhibitor, to its specialty portfolio through the acquisition of Concert Pharma Inc.
Deuroxolitnib has shown a better Severity of Alopecia Tool score compared to peers, providing confidence on the potential of the product post regulatory approval.
The deal further enhances specialty offerings by Sun Pharma in the dermatology space.
The development potential of concert synergises with marketing capabilities of Sun Pharma, thereby aiding significant value accretion on the combined basis.
We maintain our estimates given that the products are under development. We remain positive on Sun Pharma, considering its effort to strengthen the specialty franchise, branded generics led growth in India/emerging/rest of world market, and its robust abbreviated new drug application pipeline for the U.S. market.
